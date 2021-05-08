Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit tumbles 80% to Rs 103 cr on higher provisions

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 2,32,648 cr as of Dec-end: Report
Microfinance collections may dip 8-10% sequentially in April: Icra
Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam, West Bengal may impact MFIs
Bandhan Bank gains 4% as loan growth jumps 21% YoY in March quarter
-
Bandhan Bank, a microfinance lender, on Saturday reported an 80% fall in net profit at Rs 103.03 crore on 25.5% rise in total income to Rs 3,787.91 crore in Q4FY21 over Q4FY20.Operating profit before provisions surged 13.73% year on year to Rs 1,729.47 crore in Q4 FY21.
The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter grew by 4.6% year on year to Rs 1,757 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 1,680 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net Interest Margin (annualised) for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 stood at 6.8%. NIM is at 8.8% excluding onetime reversal on account of NPA recognition and interest on interest as against 8.1% in 31 March 2020.
Non-interest income grew 57.4% to Rs 787.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared with Rs 500.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Provisions and contingencies spiked by 92.7% to Rs 1,594.30 crore in Q4FY21 as compared with Rs 827.36 crore in Q4FY20. The bank said it is holding accelerated provisions of Rs 387.96 crore on standard assets as at March 31, 2021 against the potential impact of COVID-19 (other than provisions held for restructuring under COVID-19 norms).
The gross NPA ratio surged to 6.81% as on March 31, 2021 from 7.1% (proforma basis) as on December 31, 2020 and 1.5% as on March 31, 2020. The net NPA ratio increased to 3.51% as on March 31, 2021 from 2.4% (proforma basis) as on December 31, 2020 and 0.6% as on March 31, 2020.
The microfinance lender posted a 27% fall in net profit to Rs 2,205.45 crore in year ended March 31, 2021 (FY21) from Rs 3,023.73 crore registered in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Total income increased by 17.68% to Rs 14,633.27 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Commenting on the performance, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank said, "A very challenging year ended on a positive note with growth and collection coming back to normalcy. With accelerated provisioning and write off, we are now well placed as we enter FY 22. We remain cautious but confident as we deal with the COVID 19 second wave. We remain committed to our strategy that we have presented last quarter of granular, diversified and quality growth."
The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) declined to 23.5% in Q4 FY21 from 27.4% in Q4 FY20.
Total Advances (on book+off book+TLTRO) grew by 21.2% to Rs 87,042.90 crore as on March 31, 2021 from Rs 71,846 crore as on 31 March 2020. Total Deposits increased by 36.6% year on year to Rs 77,972.2 crore as on March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 57,081.5 crore posted on March 31, 2020. CASA to total deposit ratio improved to 43.4% in Q4FY21 from Rs 36.8% in Q4 FY20.
Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. Banking outlets as on March 31, 2021, stood at 5,310. The network consists of 1,147 branches, 4,163 banking units as against 1,018 branches and 3,541 banking units as on March 31, 2020. Total number of ATMs stood at 487 as on March 31, 2021 against 485 as on March 31, 2020.
Shares of Bandhan Bank rose 0.8% at Rs 297 on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU