Dabur India's consolidated net profit rises 34.4% in Q4 on low base

Dabur India reported a 34.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 378 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4), led by a low base and all-round growth in food, healthcare and nutrition.
The maker of honey, chyawanprash, oils and juices had reported a net profit of Rs 281.6 crore last year.
The company reported a 25.3 per cent jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 2,337 crore for Q4, while volume growth for the quarter stood at 25.4 per cent from last year.
