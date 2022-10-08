Bandhan Bank records 22% YoY growth in loans and deposits in Q2 FY23

As compared with the April-June 2022 quarter, the bank's total loan book and total deposits have increased by 3%.

Bandhan Bank's loans & advances increased by 22% YoY to Rs 99,374 crore as on 30 September 2022.

The bank had disbursed loans aggregating to Rs 81,661 crore in the quarter ended on 30 September 2021.

Total deposits with the bank as on 30 September 2022 amounted to Rs 99,365 crore, which is higher by 21% as compared with Rs 81,898 crore as on 30 September 2021.

CASA deposits rose 11% YoY and 1% QoQ to Rs 40,509 crore as on 30 September 2022. CASA Ratio stood at 40.8% on 30 September 2022 as against 44.6% as on 30 September 2021 and 43.2% as on 30 June 2022.

Bulk deposits as on 30 September 2022 aggregated to Rs 25,705 crore, up 96% YoY and 28% QoQ.

Retail to total deposits ratio as on 30 September 2022 was 74% as against 84% as on 30 September 2021 and 78% as on 30 June 2022.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 30 June 2022 stood at 5,640, which comprised of 1,190 bank branches, 4,450 banking units and 429 ATMs.

The bank's net profit surged to Rs 886.5 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 373.1 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose by 8.9% to Rs 4,385 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 4,027 crore in Q1 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.36% to end at Rs 275.05 on Friday on the BSE.

