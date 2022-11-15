Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.61% to Rs 2.09 croreNet profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.61% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.093.35 -38 OPM %-0.482.39 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.05-0.04 LP NP0.030.02 50
