Bank of Baroda launches QIP to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore

Bank of Baroda said that its board had approved raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore through issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to regulatory approvals.
Bank of Baroda said it has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on February 25. The floor price of the qualified institutional placement is fixed at Rs 85.98 per share. Pursuant to the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.
The scrip dropped 4.89% to Rs 85.50 on the BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 85.20 and Rs 87.25 so far during the day.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2021.
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned banking and financial services organization. The bank has a domestic presence spanning 8,246 branches and 11,553 ATMs and cash recyclers supported by self-service channels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU