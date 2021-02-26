Bank of Baroda launches QIP to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore

Bank of Baroda said that its board had approved raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore through issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to regulatory approvals.

Bank of Baroda said it has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on February 25. The floor price of the qualified institutional placement is fixed at Rs 85.98 per share. Pursuant to the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.

The scrip dropped 4.89% to Rs 85.50 on the BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 85.20 and Rs 87.25 so far during the day.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2021.

Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned banking and financial services organization. The bank has a domestic presence spanning 8,246 branches and 11,553 ATMs and cash recyclers supported by self-service channels.

