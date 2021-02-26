Menon Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Damodar Industries Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and HOV Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2021.

Damodar Industries Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and HOV Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2021.

Menon Bearings Ltd lost 6.96% to Rs 55.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14199 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd crashed 6.43% to Rs 32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2170 shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd tumbled 6.35% to Rs 56.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1064 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd pared 6.24% to Rs 42.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 320 shares in the past one month.

HOV Services Ltd slipped 5.75% to Rs 38.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1694 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)