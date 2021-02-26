Menon Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
HOV Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2020 quarter
HOV Services standalone net profit rises 13314.71% in the June 2020 quarter
HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 42.11% in the September 2020 quarter
HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2020 quarter
HOV Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.65 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
Damodar Industries Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and HOV Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2021.
Damodar Industries Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and HOV Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2021.
Menon Bearings Ltd lost 6.96% to Rs 55.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14199 shares in the past one month.
Damodar Industries Ltd crashed 6.43% to Rs 32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2170 shares in the past one month.
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd tumbled 6.35% to Rs 56.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1064 shares in the past one month.
Palash Securities Ltd pared 6.24% to Rs 42.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 320 shares in the past one month.
HOV Services Ltd slipped 5.75% to Rs 38.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1694 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU