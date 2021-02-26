ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the September 2020 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 61.06% in the September 2020 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 226.20 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rises nearly 6%
Mahindra Finance Q2 PAT jumps 34% to Rs 351 cr
-
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2021.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2021.
ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 1464.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 7.22% to Rs 295.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7796 shares in the past one month.
Bank of Maharashtra lost 6.50% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plummeted 6.12% to Rs 205.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd slipped 5.72% to Rs 1301.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU