ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2021.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 1464.05 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 7.22% to Rs 295.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7796 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra lost 6.50% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plummeted 6.12% to Rs 205.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd slipped 5.72% to Rs 1301.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

