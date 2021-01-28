Bank of Baroda Slips 5.42%, S&P BSE Finance index Shed 1.43%

Bank of Baroda has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 4.05% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 1.3% drop in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda fell 5.42% today to trade at Rs 69.85. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 1.43% to quote at 6741.49. The index is down 4.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd decreased 4.86% and PNB Housing Finance Ltd lost 4.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went down 2.01 % over last one year compared to the 14.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 4.05% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 1.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.87 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 96.55 on 24 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 36.05 on 20 May 2020.

