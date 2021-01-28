Infosys expands relationship with Snowflake

Infosys on Wednesday announced that it has achieved Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network.

Along with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, Infosys will offer transformational solutions for enterprises, built on Snowflake's Data Cloud, which include a hyper data economy for enterprises, proven industry and business solutions and managed cloud consumption solutions from the Infosys Cobalt portfolio.

Infosys will also partner with enterprises to co-create new solutions that combine the power of AI, cloud and data analytics and amplify the value of their business investments on Snowflake's Data Cloud. Snowflake enables secure data exchange with strong yet flexible processes for operations ranging from data consumption to monetization.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 January 2021. Shares of Infosys dropped 1.58% to settle at Rs 1,301.75 yesterday.

