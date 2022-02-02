Bank of Baroda Spurts 2.17%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.3%

Bank of Baroda has added 29.43% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.11% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda rose 2.17% today to trade at Rs 108.4. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.3% to quote at 44701.32. The index is up 7.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd increased 1.96% and Axis Bank Ltd added 1.89% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 15.11 % over last one year compared to the 18.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 29.43% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109.4 on 01 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 61.8 on 22 Apr 2021.

