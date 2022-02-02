Eicher Motors records 15% YoY fall in January motorcycle sales

-
Eicher Motors's said that its total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales dropped 15% to 58,838 units in January 2022 as against 68,887 units sold in the same period last year.
While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc fell by 23% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to 49,586 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc soared 99% to 9,252 units in January 2022 over January 2021.
The company exported 9,112 motorcycle units, soaring 102% Y-o-Y during the period under review.
During market hours yesterday, Eicher Motors had declared its unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV)'s sales figures for the month of January 2022. VECV sold 5,434 units of commercial vehicles in January 2022, registering a decline of 4.2% on a year-on-year basis from 5,673 units in January 2021.
In December 2021, VECV sold 6,154 units of commercial vehicles. On a sequential basis, the commercial vehicles sales were lower by 11.69% as compared to 6,154 units sold in December 2021.
During January 2022, the total domestic sales of Eicher trucks & buses fell 8.9% to 4,523 units while total exports soared 44.5% to 802 units over January 2021. Sales of total Volvo trucks & buses, stood at 109 units in January 2022, recording a 29.2% fall over 154 units sold in January 2021.
On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit jumped 8.7% to Rs 373.20 crore on 4.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,216.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.
Shares of Eicher Motors lost 0.77% to close at Rs 2,621.85 on BSE yesterday, 1 February 2022.
