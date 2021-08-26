Bank of India board approves Rs 3,000 crore QIP

Bank of India said its board approved the opening of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on August 25 and the floor price of Rs 66.19 per equity share.
The capital issue committee of the bank at its meeting approved and adopted the preliminary placement document cum application form for the issue and authorised the opening of the issue on Wednesday (August 25, 2021), Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
The state-owned bank is raising funds to fund business growth and meet regulatory compliance. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.
Shares of Bank of India rose 2.04% to settle at Rs 64.90 yesterday.
Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 90.34% stake in Bank of India as on 30 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU