McDowell Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Om Infra Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd and DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2021.

McDowell Holdings Ltd tumbled 5.84% to Rs 38.7 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15523 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd lost 5.20% to Rs 48.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34790 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32808 shares in the past one month.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 103.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29041 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd slipped 4.97% to Rs 23.51. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10047 shares in the past one month.

