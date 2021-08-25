Star Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Havells India Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2021.

Havells India Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2021.

Star Cement Ltd tumbled 5.67% to Rs 109.7 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98458 shares in the past one month.

Havells India Ltd lost 4.88% to Rs 1204.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd crashed 4.30% to Rs 136.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd plummeted 4.19% to Rs 119.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd dropped 3.74% to Rs 320.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38986 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)