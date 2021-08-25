Volumes jump at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 18.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38308 shares

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Linde India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 18.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38308 shares. The stock increased 15.63% to Rs.643.40. Volumes stood at 18601 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd witnessed volume of 18.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.36% to Rs.1,176.90. Volumes stood at 3.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 4.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84467 shares. The stock increased 6.25% to Rs.2,771.65. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 16.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.23% to Rs.2,588.00. Volumes stood at 11.7 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 48.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.147.50. Volumes stood at 13.84 lakh shares in the last session.

