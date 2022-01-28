Bank of Maharashtra in demand

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 21.35, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.81% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 62.53% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.35, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 10.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 17.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.3, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

