Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.5%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 16.9, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.54% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.09% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.9, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16315.4. The Sensex is at 54637.28, up 0.21%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 11.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 16.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2660.15, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)