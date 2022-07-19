Mindtree Ltd spurts 2.32%, up for third straight session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 3035, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.74% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Mindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3035, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16315.4. The Sensex is at 54637.28, up 0.21%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 10.09% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)