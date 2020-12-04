Banks stocks advance after RBI maintains status quo

-
ALSO READ
RBI Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged
RBI Keeps Rates Unchanged, Says Domestic Financial Conditions Have Eased Substantially
Overnight Indexed Swap Rates Can Be Used To Separate Out Expected And Unexpected Component Of Monetary Policy Says RBI Study
Bank of Maharashtra reduces MCLR and RLLR effective 08 June
RBI Says Next Monetary Policy Committee Scheduled During 7-9 October 2020
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining its accommodative stance after the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, 4 December 2020.The Nifty Bank index was up 0.99% at 29,741.30. The 50-unit index was up 0.72% at 13,228.40.
Among the private sector banks, ICICI Bank (up 1.9%), RBL Bank (up 1.38%), HDFC Bank (up 0.94%), IDFC First Bank (up 0.81%), City Union Bank (up 0.76%), Axis Bank (up 0.67%), Federal Bank (up 0.23%) and IndusInd Bank (up 0.22%) rose.
Among the public sector banks, Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.99%), Central Bank of India (up 2.86%), UCO Bank (up 2.33%), Union Bank (up 1.94%), Indian Bank (up 1.44%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.9%), SBI (up 0.57%) and Bank of India (up 0.51%) advanced.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU