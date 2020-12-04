Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 192.09 points or 1.76% at 11098.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.97%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.21%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.76%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.44%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.13%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.93%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.78%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.63%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.65 or 0.48% at 44845.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.95 points or 0.59% at 13210.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.69 points or 0.7% at 17366.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.13 points or 0.73% at 5841.87.

On BSE,1530 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

