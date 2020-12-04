Aviation stocks take off after Govt hikes domestic flight capacity

The government on Thursday allowed domestic airlines to ramp up their operations to 80% of pre-Covid approved capacity from the existing 70% stipulation.

SpiceJet jumped 12.66% to Rs 91.65 on BSE while shares of Interglobe Aviation rallied 4.45% to Rs 1717.65.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday tweeted: "Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020. Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity."

In last one month, SpiceJet has jumped 87.4% while Interglobe Aviation has advanced 28%. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 10.39% in the same period.

