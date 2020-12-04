63 Moons Technologies Ltd Falls 4.96%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 17.48% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 10.36% rise in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd lost 4.96% today to trade at Rs 85.35. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.24% to quote at 22105.8. The index is up 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Infosystems Ltd decreased 3.1% and Mphasis Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 45.48 % over last one year compared to the 9.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 17.48% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 10.36% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16654 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 55769 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 125.4 on 16 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.75 on 25 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)