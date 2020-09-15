Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.06% to Rs 102.77 croreNet loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.06% to Rs 102.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 228.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales102.77228.68 -55 OPM %-9.8012.38 -PBDT-19.5612.55 PL PBT-27.074.58 PL NP-22.934.77 PL
