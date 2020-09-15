Aditya Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 354.90% in the March 2020 quarter
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sri Nandaa Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Small spinners seek remedial measure to tide over lockdown
-
Sales decline 93.63% to Rs 0.90 croreNet loss of Aditya Spinners reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.63% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.9014.12 -94 OPM %-107.786.02 -PBDT-1.120.56 PL PBT-1.600.12 PL NP-1.600.12 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU