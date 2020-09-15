Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.45% to Rs 17.43 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers declined 68.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.45% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.4329.77 -41 OPM %5.455.64 -PBDT0.631.30 -52 PBT0.361.03 -65 NP0.260.83 -69
