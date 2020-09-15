Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.45% to Rs 17.43 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 68.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.45% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.4329.775.455.640.631.300.361.030.260.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)