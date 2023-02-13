Bansal Roofing Products commences commercial production at phase II of new unit

Bansal Roofing Products announced the commencement of commercial production at phase - II of the company's new unit i.e unit II situated at 274- Paiki -2, Samlaya Sherpura Road, Near KEC, Village Pratapnagar, Vadodara, Gujarat from 14 February 2023.

The company has also commenced construction activity at phase - III of unit II.

