Business Standard

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam allots bonds aggregating Rs 1617.60 cr

Capital Market 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has allotted 16176 7.78% Govt. of India Guaranteed Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable Non Convertible and Taxable bonds in the nature of debentures Series VII-C of face value of Rs 10 lakh each having date of maturity on 10 February 2033.

The bonds are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:20 IST

