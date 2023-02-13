Mahanagar Telephone Nigam allots bonds aggregating Rs 1617.60 cr

-
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has allotted 16176 7.78% Govt. of India Guaranteed Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable Non Convertible and Taxable bonds in the nature of debentures Series VII-C of face value of Rs 10 lakh each having date of maturity on 10 February 2033.
The bonds are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
