Board of AVT Natural Products approves setting up subsidiary in Dubai

At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of AVT Natural Products at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has decided to set up a 100% wholly owned subsidiary company in Dubai, UAE.

The proposed subsidiary will be the marketing arm of the AVT Natural Products for marketing the animal nutrition products, instant tea, food additives, cosmetic and nutraceutical ingredients.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:04 IST

