Board of Capri Global Capital finalizes terms of rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the September 2022 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 134.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Fino Payments Bank spurts after Capri Global Holdings buys stake
-
At meeting held on 13 February 2023The Board of Capri Global Capital at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved the following terms of rights issue:
Instrument - Fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each
Total number of equity shares and rights issue size - Up to 3,03,15,789 fully paid up equity shares each for amount aggregating up to Rs 1440 crore
Rights issue price - Rs 475 per fully paid up equity share (including premium of Rs 473 per share)
Record date - 17 February 2023 for determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue
Rights issue opening date - 27 February 2023
Rights issue closing date - 10 March 2023
Rights entitlement ratio - 11:64 (11 equity shares for every 64 equity shared held by shareholders as on record date)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU