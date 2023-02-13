Board of Capri Global Capital finalizes terms of rights issue

JUST IN
At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of Capri Global Capital at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved the following terms of rights issue:

Instrument - Fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each
Total number of equity shares and rights issue size - Up to 3,03,15,789 fully paid up equity shares each for amount aggregating up to Rs 1440 crore
Rights issue price - Rs 475 per fully paid up equity share (including premium of Rs 473 per share)
Record date - 17 February 2023 for determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue

Rights issue opening date - 27 February 2023
Rights issue closing date - 10 March 2023

Rights entitlement ratio - 11:64 (11 equity shares for every 64 equity shared held by shareholders as on record date)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:09 IST

