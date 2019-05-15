Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bansisons Tea Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2018 quarter
TGBL to acquire Dhunseri's branded tea biz for Rs 101 cr
Signet Industries secures orders worth Rs 130 crore
BEML standalone net profit rises 167.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.14 croreNet Loss of Bansisons Tea Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.140.24 -42 OPM %-78.57-37.50 -PBDT-0.11-0.09 -22 PBT-0.12-0.10 -20 NP-0.12-0.10 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU