Business Standard

Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net Loss of Bansisons Tea Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.140.24 -42 OPM %-78.57-37.50 -PBDT-0.11-0.09 -22 PBT-0.12-0.10 -20 NP-0.12-0.10 -20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:12 IST

