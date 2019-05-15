Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of declined 50.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.82% to Rs 72.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 14.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

