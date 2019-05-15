JUST IN
Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 50.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.82% to Rs 72.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 14.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.373.15 7 14.4312.22 18 OPM %-45.70-59.37 --37.98-63.01 - PBDT2.521.31 92 75.9562.09 22 PBT2.091.07 95 74.4061.34 21 NP0.681.36 -50 72.8060.76 20

