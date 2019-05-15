Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2019 quarter

-

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 72.98 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 11.64% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.42% to Rs 56.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 306.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 277.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales72.9872.77 0 306.86277.36 11 OPM %15.2419.80 -22.8921.69 - PBDT12.8714.43 -11 80.2768.24 18 PBT11.3313.17 -14 74.4563.41 17 NP7.448.42 -12 56.4843.64 29
