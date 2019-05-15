Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 72.98 crore

Net profit of declined 11.64% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.42% to Rs 56.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 306.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 277.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

