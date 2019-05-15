Amara Raja Batteries standalone net profit rises 8.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 1566.73 crore

Net profit of rose 8.69% to Rs 119.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 1566.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1580.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.58% to Rs 483.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 471.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 6793.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6059.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1566.731580.746793.116059.1515.4513.3314.0114.58246.57233.12991.57944.54178.25174.29730.37714.20119.34109.80483.49471.32

