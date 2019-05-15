Amara Raja Batteries standalone net profit rises 8.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 1566.73 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 8.69% to Rs 119.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 1566.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1580.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.58% to Rs 483.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 471.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 6793.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6059.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1566.731580.74 -1 6793.116059.15 12 OPM %15.4513.33 -14.0114.58 - PBDT246.57233.12 6 991.57944.54 5 PBT178.25174.29 2 730.37714.20 2 NP119.34109.80 9 483.49471.32 3
