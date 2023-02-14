Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.48% to Rs 45.17 croreNet profit of Barak Valley Cements reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.48% to Rs 45.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.1736.88 22 OPM %13.226.64 -PBDT3.621.43 153 PBT1.770.47 277 NP1.51-12.39 LP
