Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.3710.9635.18-74.910.84-11.73-3.53-16.12-4.29-16.71

