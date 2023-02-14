Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 17.37 croreNet Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.3710.96 58 OPM %35.18-74.91 -PBDT0.84-11.73 LP PBT-3.53-16.12 78 NP-4.29-16.71 74
