JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.3710.96 58 OPM %35.18-74.91 -PBDT0.84-11.73 LP PBT-3.53-16.12 78 NP-4.29-16.71 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU