Barbeque-Nation gallops on reporting Q4 PAT at Rs 6 cr

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality climbed 7.29% to Rs 686.25 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6.40 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 27.89 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales jumped 18.52% to Rs 226.34 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 190.96 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 8.32 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 37.03 crore in Q4 FY20.

Reported EBITDA grew 128% to Rs 56.10 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 24.60 crore over the same period last year. EBITDA margin improved to 24.8% in Q4 March 2021 from 12.9% in Q4 March 2020. Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) stood at 19.9% in Q4 FY21 compared with negative SSSG of 16.7% in Q4 FY20. Restaurant operating margin rose 151% YoY to Rs 46.4 crore in Q4 FY21. The delivery revenue stood at Rs 28.5 crore, jumping 471% Y-o-Y.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality has developed an integrated digital ecosystem which has proved beneficial during the pandemic. With a new addition of delivery to the dine-in business, the company has been able to broaden its reach and cater to new customers. Its continued focus on investment into the digital platforms has provided the firm with an additional revenue source. The share of revenue from digital platforms increased to 24.7% in Q4 FY21 from 20.1% in Q4 FY20, while the delivery business has grown six times in Q4 FY21 as compared to the same period last year. Own digital assets contribution stood at 24.7% in Q4 FY21.

Commenting on the business, Kayum Dhanani, the managing director of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, said: "FY21 was a challenging year for the restaurant industry due to the pandemic induced lockdowns. However, we have adapted to the changing environment and have shown our resilience. During the year, the company focused on the delivery vertical and launched a new product called Barbeque-in-a-Box. The product was launched to cater to the rapid progression of the delivery segment during the pandemic. With a strong digital presence through our own app and third-party delivery apps our delivery segment has grown from strength to strength. We opened 1 new store during Q4 FY21 and are planning to expand our network by opening 20 new stores during FY22. With multiple strategic initiatives and learnings from the previous year, we are well poised to continue our growth trajectory during the coming year."

Commenting on the performance, Rahul Agrawal, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, stated: "Barbeque Nation has continued to show its resilience during the pandemic and has registered strong topline growth during the quarter. With the gradual opening of the economy and reopening of our outlets, we saw month on month increase in sales from our dine-in and delivery channels. We continue to focus on building the delivery business which has continued to grow post the recovery of the dine in segment. With these promising signs we expect the delivery segment to grow by 2x in FY22. We continue to cement our position as a leading casual dining and delivery business with efficient cost optimization, strong cash flow generation, growth in our delivery segment and market penetration strategy. Providing the safest environment for our guests and maintaining employee wellbeing continues to be our top priority."

Barbeque Nation is one of India's leading casual dining restaurant chains. It currently owns and operates 147 outlets in India across 77 cities, 4 outlets in the UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality entered the bourses on 7 April 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 492, a discount of 1.60% to the IPO price of Rs 500. The IPO of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality was subscribed 5.98 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 March 2021 and closed on 26 March 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 498-500 per share.

