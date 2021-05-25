GMM Pfaudler commences operations Vatva facility

GMM Pfaudler announced that it has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021.

The new facility will immediately enhance the company's capacity in Heavy Engineering while freeing up capacity in Karamsad to expand our Glass Lining business. The facility in Vatva, spread over 11.9 acres with seven manufacturing bays (built-up area of 23,617 square meters) is equipped to manufacture a wide range of Heavy Engineering equipment with a crane lifting capacity of 200 metric tonnes, deep-hole drilling (up to 1 meter) capabilities, plate rolling capabilities up to 110 milimeters, strip cladding capabilities, orbital welding capabilities, a 308.6 square meters clean room for fabrication of high alloy materials, vertical turret lathes and other machine tools.

GMM Pfaudler had acquired the assets [factory land, building, plant and machinery, office equipment, computers, furniture and fixtures, vehicles and capital work in progress] owned by HDO Technologies (in Liquidation) through an e-auction in March 2021.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarak Patel, Managing Director - GMM Pfaudler, said: Over the last few months we have seen signinficant improvement in order intake and the quick start-up of this facilty will go a long way in growing our Heavy Engineering business.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 May 2021. Shares of GMM Pfaudler rose 4.42% to settle at Rs 5311.85 yesterday.

GMM Pfaudler's branded product lines cover a broad portfolio that includes glass-lined & alloy systems, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology and fluoropolymers. The company caters to customers in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)