GMM Pfaudler commences operations Vatva facility

-
ALSO READ
GMM Pfaudler spurts on acquiring assets of HDO Technologies
GMM Pfaudler acquires assets of HDO Technologies
GMM Pfaudler acquires majority stake in Pfaudler Group
GMM Pfaudler commences manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva
GMM Pfaudler acquires majority stake in Pfaudler Group
-
GMM Pfaudler announced that it has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021.
The new facility will immediately enhance the company's capacity in Heavy Engineering while freeing up capacity in Karamsad to expand our Glass Lining business. The facility in Vatva, spread over 11.9 acres with seven manufacturing bays (built-up area of 23,617 square meters) is equipped to manufacture a wide range of Heavy Engineering equipment with a crane lifting capacity of 200 metric tonnes, deep-hole drilling (up to 1 meter) capabilities, plate rolling capabilities up to 110 milimeters, strip cladding capabilities, orbital welding capabilities, a 308.6 square meters clean room for fabrication of high alloy materials, vertical turret lathes and other machine tools.
GMM Pfaudler had acquired the assets [factory land, building, plant and machinery, office equipment, computers, furniture and fixtures, vehicles and capital work in progress] owned by HDO Technologies (in Liquidation) through an e-auction in March 2021.
Commenting on the occasion, Tarak Patel, Managing Director - GMM Pfaudler, said: Over the last few months we have seen signinficant improvement in order intake and the quick start-up of this facilty will go a long way in growing our Heavy Engineering business.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 May 2021. Shares of GMM Pfaudler rose 4.42% to settle at Rs 5311.85 yesterday.
GMM Pfaudler's branded product lines cover a broad portfolio that includes glass-lined & alloy systems, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology and fluoropolymers. The company caters to customers in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU