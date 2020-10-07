Barometers extend gains to fifth day, Nifty crosses 11,700

The benchmark indices advanced for the fifth trading session on Wednesday, led by index major Reliance Industries. Positive Asian cues and decent Q2 business update from domestic companies also supported buying. Auto and IT shares were in demand while metal and pharma shares witnessed selling.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 304.38 points or 0.77% at 39,878.95. The Nifty 50 index rallied 76.45 points or 0.66% at 11,738.85.

HDFC Bank (up 1.56%), HDFC (up 0.79%) and Infosys (up 1.02%) were major index movers.

The Nifty has risen 4.60% in five sessions. It has surged 933.30 points, or 8.64% from its recent closing low of 10,805.55 on 24 September 2020.

The broader market declined. The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.61% and the BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.40%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1078 shares rose and 1596 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 907,883 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 104,555 deaths while 5,774,693 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 35,731,494 with 1,048,714 deaths.

Economy:

The cabinet committee on economic affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved natural gas marketing reforms to move towards gas based economy. The objective of the policy is to prescribe standard procedure to discover market price of gas to be sold in the market by gas producers, through a transparent and competitive process. The policy will also permit affiliates to participate in bidding process for sale of gas and allow marketing freedom to certain field development plans where production sharing contracts already provide pricing freedom.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology has cleared 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing investment of Rs 11000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years. Under the PLI scheme, mobile phones of foreign companies priced above Rs 15,000 a unit are eligible for incentives, while there is no such price limit for domestic firms.

SEBI Regulations:

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday tightened its regulations of additional tier-1 bonds (AT-1 bonds). The regulator ensured that these risky instruments are less accessible to retail investors.

AT1 bonds are also known as perpetual non-cumulative preference shares, innovative perpetual debt instruments, and perpetual debt instruments. Typically, these are issued by banks to augment their capital base.

In a circular, the markets regulator said issuing AT1 bonds must be done compulsorily on the electronic book provider platform. Issuers and stock exchanges have to ensure that only qualified institutional buyers are issued these bonds. Further, the minimum allotment and trading lot size shall be Rs 1 crore.

Numbers to Watch:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.015% as compared with 6.026% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 73.3350, compared with its close of 73.46 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2020 settlement fell 74 cents at $41.91 a barrel. The contract rose $1.36, or 3.29% to settle at $42.65 a barrel in the previous trading session.

Foreign Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were up 188 points, indicating a positive opening in the US stocks today.

European shares declined while most Asian shares ended higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to President Trump's decision to halt stimulus talks until after the November election.

The US stocks declined on Tuesday after President Donald Trump instructed White House officials to stop negotiations on further coronavirus stimulus, sparking a sharp reversal in the major market benchmarks.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday called for continued aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus for an economic recovery he said still "has a long way to go."

The US trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9% in August to $67.1 billion, highest since August 2006. Exports rose 2.2% to $171.9 billion on a surge in shipments of soybeans. Imports rose 3.2% to $239 billion led by purchases of crude oil, cars and auto parts.

The U.S. Treasury market also got some attention on Tuesday, with the yield on the 10-year note rising to its highest level since June in the morning.

Buzzing Indian Segment:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.39% to 8,170.05. The index has risen 2.67% in two sessions.

Bajaj Auto (up 3.55%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.99%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.28%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.26%), Eicher Motors (up 1.91%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.74%) and Ashok Leyland (up 0.46%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TCS rose 0.78% to Rs 2737.40. The IT major's board will consider Q2 results and buyback proposal today.

Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 2.13% after the company announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

Titan Company jumped 4.44% after the company said its jewellery division recorded a recovery rate of around 98% (excluding sale of raw gold) in Q2 FY21 as compared to the revenue of same quarter last year. It further said that the recovery rate in metros that have got impacted the most by the pandemic has been improving gradually. Non-metros seem to have recovered substantially and many cities have actually recorded growth compared to last year, it added. The firm continued to sell excess gold in its inventory and the quarter had a sale of approximately Rs 390 crore of raw gold. This has helped improve the cash flow of the division significantly. Titan's watches & wearables division had a recovery rate of around 55% in Q2, compared to the revenue of same quarter in last year. The company's eye wear division had recovery of approximately 58% in Q2, compared to the revenue of same quarter in last year.

Bajaj Finance slipped 4.12%. The NBFC said that its deposit book increased 22.5% to Rs 21,600 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with Rs 17,633 crore in Q2 September 2019. Customer franchise as of 30 September 2020 stood at 44.1 million, up by 13.95% from 38.7 million as of 30 September 2019. During the quarter, the company acquired 1.2 million new customers.

New loans booked during Q2 FY21, however, declined by 44.6% to 3.6 million as compared to 6.5 million in Q2 FY20. Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 137,300 crore at the end of the September 2020 quarter as compared to Rs 135,533 crore reported in the same period last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 1.3%.

"The company will continue to accelerate its provisioning for COVID-19 in Q2 FY21 as well to further strengthen its balance sheet, the lender said in a BSE filing made after market hours on Tuesday.

CSB Bank rose 1.12% after the bank said that its total deposits increased 12.63% to Rs 17,468.73 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 15,509.82 crore in Q2 September 2019. Of the total deposits, CASA was at Rs 5134.36 (up 17.44% YoY) while the term deposits were at the 12,334.37 crore (up 10.74% YoY) as on 30 September 2020. The bank's gross advances rose 11.92% to Rs 12,761.91 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 11,402.83 crore in Q2 FY20. Advances against gold & gold jewellery during the September 2020 quarter jumped by 47.10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,938.98 crore.

