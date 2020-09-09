Bajaj Finserv Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 6013.4, down 3.54% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 12.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6013.4, down 3.54% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 6.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11086.2, down 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6017.95, down 3.49% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd tumbled 18.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 12.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 148.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

