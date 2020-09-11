Bajaj Auto Ltd extends upmove

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 2921.05, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

The PE of the stock is 18.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

