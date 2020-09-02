Bajaj Auto Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 2858.8, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.18% rally in NIFTY and a 13.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2858.8, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11465.4. The Sensex is at 38865.8, down 0.09%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has eased around 2.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7885.95, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2871.9, down 3.46% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 3.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.18% rally in NIFTY and a 13.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)