Barometers trade with modest losses

The Sensex and the Nifty were trading in a narrow band with modest losses in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 233.47 points or 0.59% at 39,368.16. The index was down 54.45 points or 0.46% at 11,777.25.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.29%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.10%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1052 shares rose and 1136 shares fell. A total of 123 shares were unchanged.

Housing Finance was up 1.28% to Rs 607.60 while hit upper circuit and was up 9.96% to Rs 63.50 after the announced a scheme of amalgamation of Housing Finance (IBH) and Commercial Credit (ICCL) with (LVB). The amalgamation was approved by of India (CCI). The scheme of amalgamation remains subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and other approvals.

Realty stocks were mixed. Sobha (6.91%), (down 2.4%), (down 1.53%), (down 0.49%), (down 0.28%) and (down 0.19%), edged lower. (up 4.73%), Anant Raj (up 1.91%), Estate (up 0.66%), (up 0.36%) and Omaxe (up 0.07%), edged higher.

Shares of most (PSU OMCs) declined as oil price firmed up. (down 1.47%) and (down 0.42%), declined. was up 0.26%.

In the commodities market, for August 2019 settlement was down 22 cents at $64.23 a barrel. The contract jumped $2.63, or 4.08% to settle at $64.45 a barrel during the previous trading session after shot down a US military drone, creating tensions in middle east.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.3% at 14.3225.

On the options front, Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 36.30 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 40.03 lakh contracts was seen at 11700 strike price.

