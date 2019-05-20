Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd sees massive upside

Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 792.8, up 9.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.47% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.35% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 792.8, up 9.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.85% on the day, quoting at 11732.25. The Sensex is at 38999.66, up 2.82%. Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 8.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 5.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12640.8, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 793.35, up 9.65% on the day. is down 28.47% in last one year as compared to a 11.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.35% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 8.27 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)