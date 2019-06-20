Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 3.06%, NIFTY jumps 1.20%

Pharma index closed up 3.06% at 8029 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 7.95%, added 4.08% and rose 4.06%.

The Pharma index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 9.84% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.70% and added 2.49% on the day. In broad markets, the recorded a gain of 1.20% to close at 11831.75 while the SENSEX added 1.25% to close at 39601.63 today.

