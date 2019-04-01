Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd increases around 1%

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 866.55, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 14.68% jump in NIFTY and a 22.41% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 866.55, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 11710.75. The Sensex is at 39001.39, up 0.85%. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has gained around 17.11% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12544.15, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.91 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
