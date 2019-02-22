Bartronics India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Arrow Textiles Ltd, Brooks Laboratories Ltd, IMP Powers Ltd and BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2019.
Bartronics India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.72 at 22-Feb-2019 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5316 shares in the past one month.
Arrow Textiles Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4644 shares in the past one month.
Brooks Laboratories Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 49.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4206 shares in the past one month.
IMP Powers Ltd exploded 19.92% to Rs 47.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2354 shares in the past one month.
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd spurt 19.63% to Rs 1.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14682 shares in the past one month.
