BEML advances after signing partnership with Lockheed Martin

rose 3.27% to Rs 812 at 09:55 IST on BSE after the company signed a certificate of partnership with to explore global & domestic opportunities.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up down 78.68 points, or 0.22% at 35,819.67

On the BSE, 55,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 815 and a low of Rs 795 so far during the day.

signed a Certificate of Partnership with US-based This step opens up avenues for collaboration between the two companies to explore of support equipment opportunities in

The Division of in Mysuru and the upcoming facility at SEZ near Bengaluru is to take advantage of the domestic and global opportunities in the and benefit from the Offset policy laid down for defence procurement by Government of

BEML's net profit rose 167.83% to Rs 44.70 crore on 26.29% increase in net sales to Rs 923.85 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in serving India's core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Infrastructure. BEML operates in three verticals viz. Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction and Rail & Metro and has facilities located at Bangalore, Fields (KGF), Mysore and Palakkad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)