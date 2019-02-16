IMP Powers consolidated net profit declines 98.47% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.24% to Rs 83.74 croreNet profit of IMP Powers declined 98.47% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.24% to Rs 83.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 104.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales83.74104.99 -20 OPM %10.6411.74 -PBDT1.725.53 -69 PBT0.053.77 -99 NP0.053.27 -98
