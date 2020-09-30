BASF India gets revised tax demand notice from Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
BASF India Q4 PAT slides 53% to Rs 40 cr
BASF India records net loss of Rs 29 cr in Q1 FY21
BASF India says Karnataka Appellate Tribunal stayed recovery of tax demand
BASF India slips on getting tax notice from Karnataka's Commercial Tax Dept
BASF India acquires 100% stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India
-
The chemical maker received a revised demand notice from commercial tax department, Karnataka for Rs 85.77 crore for 2014-15 period.BASF India has received a revised demand notice from the commercial tax department, Karnataka, aggregating to Rs 85.77 crore (including interest & penalty) for the period 2014-2015.
The revised tax notice is higher than the earlier notice of Rs 82.74 crore, mainly after considering C-Forms submitted by the company and re-computation of interest.
The Karnataka Appellate Tribunal had already granted stay on the recovery of demand pertaining to period 2014-15.
The company, based on the legal assessment, does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales and is taking all the necessary legal steps to defend the matter.
BASF India reported a net loss of Rs 29.15 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.20 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net sales rose 9.7% to Rs 1,765.98 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 1,609.46 crore Q1 June 2019.
BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.
Shares of BASF India rose 0.85% to Rs 1,429.95 on BSE. The scrip zoomed 79.86% from its 52-week low of Rs 795 hit on 13 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU