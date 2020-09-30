PNB tumbles nearly 5% in two days

Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell 1.38% to Rs 28.65, extending losses for second consecutive session.
The stock has declined 4.98% in two days while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.24% during the same period.
Currently, the stock is trading 58.83% below its 52-week high of Rs 69.60 hit on 4 November 2019. It has gained 8.93% from its 52-week low of 26.30 recorded on 20 May 2020.
Meanwhile, the media reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have told PNB to get ready to take over Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) in case the beleaguered lender's proposed transaction with Clix Capital does not materialise. Apart from PNB, another public sector bank has been asked to look into the books of LVB.
Following the media reports, PNB clarified to the bourses today (30 September) that it has not received any such instruction from RBI and the above reported news is incorrect.
PNB is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 85.59% stake in the bank as on 30 June 2020.
The bank's standalone net profit tanked 69.7% to Rs 308.45 crore on a 60.2% surge in total income to Rs 24,292.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU